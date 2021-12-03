Fire breaks out in Braddell View condo

SINGAPORE -A fire broke out in an apartment in the Braddell View condominium on Friday (Dec 3) evening.

The fire is believed to have started some time after 7pm in the master bedroom of an 11th-floor unit in Block 10C, and was put out shortly after 8pm, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles, including at least three fire engines and an ambulance, as well as several police cars could be seen in videos sent to The Straits Times.

A spokesman for SCDF confirmed that it responded to a fire in Braddell View.

Ms Jade Lee, 42, who lives in another block, said she had smelled smoke and, when she looked out from a window, saw the unit on fire.

The real estate agent added that her husband notified the SCDF at around 7.27pm, while she alerted security guards and the condo management.

"The SCDF arrived within eight minutes and responded to the fire very quickly after my husband called them," she said.

Mr Daniel Boey said he could smell smoke when he entered his seventh-floor home in Block 10C around 7.45pm after having dinner outside.

"I only realised there was a fire when I heard the sirens of the fire engines and looked out my window to see the SCDF getting to work," said the 64-year-old businessman.

Residents and bystanders could be seen in the videos milling around the base of the block after being evacuated by SCDF personnel.

Ms Lee said it was the first time she had seen a fire in the estate.



A resident of 25 years, Mr Boey said that a possible cause of the fire was old wiring from the air-conditioning unit.

He said: "If the electrical circuits short, then mattresses, curtains and furniture are all fire hazards."