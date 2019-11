SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a second floor unit in Lengkok Bahru on Friday (Nov 8) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called to a unit on the second floor of Block 55 Lengkok Bahru in Redhill at about 4.15pm and found the contents of a living room ablaze.

It was extinguished with one water jet with no casualties reported.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.