Fire breaks out at Chai Chee coffee shop, none injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a coffee shop at Block 29 Chai Chee Avenue on Tuesday morning (March 8) affecting three stalls there, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

About 15 people self-evacuated from the premises and some helped to fight the blaze with fire extinguishers. There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF said it arrived at the eatery at around 6.45am and extinguished the flames with two water jets.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had originated from overheated cooking at one of the fire-affected stalls," said the SCDF.

This means contents on a stove had caught fire which spread to a nearby exhaust duct.

Columns of white smoke were seen billowing up, shrouding the lower floors of housing units .

An eyewitness said at least one fire engine was spotted at the scene and fire fighters spent around 30 minutes fighting the blaze.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF reminded members of the public not to leave any cooking unattended to prevent kitchen exhaust duct fires.

They should also keep the stove, its surrounding area and the opening of the exhaust ducts free from grease and oil stains.

The exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.