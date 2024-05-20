Man fined after failing to take his Pulau Ubin dog to vet for treatment of maggot-infested paw

SINGAPORE – A man who said he loved his dog as his child was fined $4,500 in a district court on May 17 for not taking the animal, which lived in Pulau Ubin, to be treated for a wound infested with maggots.

Khor Lian Huat, 61, was also banned from owning all classes of animals for a year.

He was charged with unreasonably omitting to do an act that caused unnecessary pain and suffering to the dog – a brown female mixed breed.

National Parks Board prosecuting officer Lim Chong Hui said Khor had observed that the dog had a small wound on its front right paw some time between July and August 2021.

Khor cleaned the wound with antiseptic solution. As he did not normally live on Pulau Ubin, he instructed a Ms Ho Beng Neo, who was present on the island on most days, to monitor the wound.

When Khor returned to Pulau Ubin sometime in August 2021, he realised the wound had become bigger and maggots could be seen.

Mr Lim said: “However, instead of bringing (the dog) to the veterinarian to receive the necessary medical treatment, the accused continued cleaning the wound with antiseptic solution and picked out the maggots in (the) wound himself.”

The prosecutor added that Khor then left for mainland Singapore without taking the dog to the vet for its wound to be assessed.

Ms Ho soon observed the dog’s wound was not healing, and in fact seemed to be getting bigger.

She felt that the dog required urgent veterinary attention and asked friends and relatives for recommendations.

Ms Ho’s nephew helped put her in touch with a representative of animal welfare group Save our Street Dogs (SOSD), who assisted in making arrangements to send the dog to a vet.

On Aug 14, 2021, a representative from SOSD took the dog to a vet who observed that the wound was necrotising – the process of body tissue dying.

The wound also had “putrid brown discharge” dripping from it and open cavities with numerous maggots.

The dog underwent a treatment plan, which included flushing the wound with copious amounts of water, picking out the maggots, and a course of painkillers and antibiotics.

The initial diagnosis was for the dog’s dewclaw to be amputated. But after being warded at the vet for 10 days, the canine recovered fully and the amputation was not needed.