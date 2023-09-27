Fine for Briton who refused to wear mask at MBS, called mask-wearing in S’pore ‘oppressive’

SINGAPORE – A British man refused to wear his mask when told to do so by a social distancing ambassador (SDA) in 2021, and questioned the need to wear a mask in Singapore, calling it “oppressive”.

On Wednesday, Clive Ainsley Griffin, 56, was fined $1,200 by a district court after he pleaded guilty to one count of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Another charge of being a public nuisance was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The incident of the man and his wife confronting SDAs in Marina Bay Sands in September that year was captured in a series of videos circulating on social media.

At one point, his wife was seen in the videos pulling down an SDA’s mask.

His wife, Clariel Griffin, 48, who used to be known as Wong Pei Ling, faces one charge each for being a public nuisance, using criminal force on a public servant, and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Her case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov 3.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Wuan said the couple and three of their friends were having dinner and alcoholic drinks at the Dallas bar in Marina Bay Sands on the evening of Sept 11, 2021.

Around 10.15pm, a group of SDAs were patrolling the food and beverage outlets in Marina Bay Sands to ensure that sales and consumption of alcohol ceased by 10.30pm, in accordance with the regulations.

The bar owner repeatedly reminded them to finish their drinks by 10.30pm, according to court documents.

At 10.28pm, the owner of the bar told the SDAs that they were still trying to clear the drinks from Griffin’s table. After the bar staff cleared the drinks, Griffin and his wife exited the bar and spoke to the SDAs.

While continuing with their rounds, the SDAs saw Griffin and his wife again at the promenade area of Marina Bay Sands at about 10.39pm. The pair were not wearing masks. The SDAs advised them to wear their masks, but they refused to do so.

One of the SDAs took out her mobile phone to record the incident.