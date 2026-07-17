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Reggie Choo Beng Kwang (left) and Tan Wee Keong had each pleaded guilty to one count of performing an act that could obstruct the course of justice.

SINGAPORE – The final two of 13 former Certis officers who were hauled to court in January over offences linked to vape devices and contraband cigarettes were each sentenced to a week in jail on July 17.

Reggie Choo Beng Kwang, 33, and Tan Wee Keong, 38, had each pleaded guilty to one count of performing an act that could obstruct the course of justice.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan told the court that Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force had employed Tan Wee Keong as an assistant enforcement supervisor, and he was deployed to the Tobacco Regulation Branch (TRB) of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In 2018, he became friends with Choo, a fellow TRB officer.

The two men remained friends after Choo resigned before May 2022.

Tan Wee Keong found out that Choo used vapes in May 2022 or thereabouts.

On July 26 that year, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) interviewed Tan Wee Keong regarding his Certis colleagues attached to the TRB on their handling of vaporisers and contraband cigarettes.

CPIB told him not to discuss details of the investigation with anyone, and he agreed to do so. But a few days later, he called Choo and told him about the interview.

He said CPIB had caught many people for possessing vapes, and that Choo’s name was mentioned during the interview.

Tan Wee Keong also told Choo to stop vaping as it was bad for his health, and that the latter should get rid of his vapes.

Choo got rid of at least one vape and three packs of pods between July and August 2022.

On July 17, the DPP urged the court to sentence each man to between two and four weeks’ jail.

He said Choo had got rid of potential evidence despite knowing the CPIB was investigating him and his former colleagues.

Tan Wee Keong’s lawyer, Riko Isaac, however, pleaded for his client to be given a fine of between $5,000 and $7,000.

He added that if the court decided to send him to jail, he asked for a sentence of not more than a week behind bars.

Isaac argued that Tan Wee Keong did not abuse his position to commit the offence. He just happened to be employed by Certis at the time.

Choo, who was not represented by a lawyer, said he had chosen vapes over cigarettes as he has two children. He told the court he wanted to stay with his loved ones instead of spending time behind bars.

Eleven other former Certis officers were each sentenced to between 10 days and two years’ jail on July 10.

The 10 men and one woman had kept seized vapes and cigarettes dumped in HSA bins.

In an earlier statement, Certis told The Straits Times that all 13 people were no longer with the company when the offences were uncovered.

Its spokesperson added: “Certis does not condone such criminal acts, and we expect our officers to uphold the highest level of discipline and professionalism.”