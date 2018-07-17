Ferrari driver pleads guilty to obstructing traffic

Just over four months after she was sentenced to jail for assault, Ferrari driver Shi Ka Yee, 73, was back in court, this time for stopping her car in the middle of Orchard Road, causing a traffic jam.

Yesterday, Shi admitted in a district court that she stopped her car in 2016 after a private bus driver sounded his horn as she had been driving at a "very slow speed".

Shi pleaded guilty to obstructing other motorists when she stopped her Ferrari in Orchard Road, just after the Claymore Road junction near Orchard Towers, during the evening peak hour on June 29, 2016.

One count of verbally insulting bus driver Wu Xiaokui, 41, will be considered during sentencing.

The court heard that at 5.20pm that day, Mr Wuwas driving behind Shi's car in Claymore Road. Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Kok Weng said Shi's car was travelling at a very slow speed even though the traffic was clear and this caused Mr Wu to slow down to about 5kmh. He tapped his horn twice to alert Shi.

She turned left into Orchard Road when her car reached the junction but then it suddenly came to a complete halt in the middle of the five-lane road, occupying the third and fourth lanes from the right.

The Ferrari blocked Mr Wu's bus, which was unable to complete the turn or move forward. As a result, the bus got stuck across the third, fourth and fifth lanes from the right.

DPP Wong said there was no obstruction in front of Shi and she had no reason to stop her car in the middle of the road. Mr Wu then asked Shi to move her car to the side of the road but she refused to budge.

A long jam had started building up by then, the court heard. Police received a phone call about the dispute at 5.38pm and officers in a patrol car arrived two minutes later.

When the officers asked Shi to move her car, she said she did not want the bus to get away as she wanted to report Mr Wu's behaviour. But she later complied and drove away, DPP Wong said.

On March 16, Shi was sentenced to four weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for six months for assaulting a motorist in 2014. She is appealing against this conviction and sentence.

Shi has six other charges pending against her from separate incidents. In one case, she allegedly harassed her neighbour in 2015. She is also accused of drink driving last year.

Shi, who is now represented by a legal team led by Senior Counsel N. Sreenivasan, is out on bail.

The pre-trial conference for her cases will be held on July 26.