S'pore teen Felicia Teo murder case: Accused to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE - A man accused of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling's murder in 2007 will be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee's case will be heard in court again on Jan 28 after undergoing the evaluation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

On Thursday (Jan 7), the police told the court that custody of Ahmad was no longer required as they had completed investigations.

The 35-year-old is represented by Mr Shashi Nathan, Ms Tania Chin and Ms Laura Yeo from law firm Withers KhattarWong.

Ahmad is accused of murdering Ms Teo, 19, in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007.

The Singaporean is said to have committed the offence with another man - Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, now 32. Both men are believed to be friends of Ms Teo.

There were no updates on the whereabouts of her remains and investigations surrounding Ragil, who is said to be overseas.

Ms Teo's disappearance made headlines when her family and friends appealed for help.

The last time they saw her was on June 29, 2007, when she left her home in Bras Basah area.

Closed-circuit television footage later showed her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men. She has not been seen or heard from again.

Her mother lodged a missing persons police report on July 3.

Officers initially classified Ms Teo's disappearance as a missing persons case, as they did not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.

The men had earlier told officers that Ms Teo left the flat of her own accord.

Her friends and family then conducted their own search and more than 200 people were involved.

The police continued to review the case regularly and finally uncovered new leads after the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department in July last year.

They arrested Ahmad on Dec 15 last year and he was charged with murder in a district court two days later.

Offenders convicted of murder could face the death sentence.