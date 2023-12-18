Father-son pair fined for disturbing public peace after fighting a youth

SINGAPORE - A businessman, 56, got into a dispute with a 20-year-old motorcyclist after a traffic-related incident, which escalated into a fight that also involved his son.

After Azharin Abas, who runs an air-conditioner servicing business, was joined by his son, the father-and-son pair ganged up against Muhammad Khair Farish Khalid, the prosecution said.

Azharin was fined $2,500 on Dec 18 after he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place.

His son, Azhani Azharin, 26, who was then working as a service technician at his father’s business, was fined $1,000 after admitting to a similar charge.

Khair’s case is pending.

Shortly before the scuffle, Khair was riding in Bedok North Avenue 1 and was about to make a right turn into a carpark at around 4pm on July 15 when Azharin sounded the horn on his van.

According to Azharin, he honked because Khair had suddenly ridden past from the left side and went in front of his van.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua said: “At this point, Azharin claimed that Khair pushed up his helmet visor and did a hand gesture like ‘What?’ towards him.

“Azharin wound down his window and said to him in Malay, ‘Macam mana kau naik motor?’, which means ‘How do you ride your bike?’.”

After parking his motorcycle, Khair noticed the van had followed him to the carpark.

Azharin stopped the van and told his son, who was in the passenger seat, to remain inside as he wanted to talk to Khair.

DPP Phua told the court that Azharin confronted Khair and asked if he wanted to die by “riding so dangerously”.

“Khair rebutted and said that he was allowed to make a right turn. A verbal dispute ensued between the parties,” DPP Phua added.

“This was when Azhani also exited the van. According to Azharin, Azhani told Khair not to be rude to him.”

Court documents stated that Khair purportedly responded by uttering an obscene word.