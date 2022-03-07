Man admits sexually abusing four daughters, raping three of them

SINGAPORE - Over a period of 14 years, a 45-year-old man who has seven children molested four of his five daughters and raped three of them.

Besides sexually abusing his daughters, the man also admitted that he physically abused his wife and younger son.

He also deprived four of the children of food for five days and cut off the electricity supply to their lights, refrigerator and air-conditioner because he was angry at them.

The trail of abuse was uncovered in November 2018 when the fourth daughter finally made a police report, accompanied by a sister.

On Monday (March 7), the man pleaded guilty to seven charges for offences committed against his fourth daughter when she was aged 12 to 13.

The charges comprise three for aggravated rape, one for aggravated sexual assault by penetration, two for aggravated outrage of modesty, and one for ill-treatment of a child.

The girl, now 16, is the youngest of the four abused girls.

Another 26 charges will be taken into consideration when the man, a freelance instructor for children's adventure camps, is sentenced next week.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his children.

Prosecutors sought 32 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane for the man, while the defence asked for a shorter term of 26 to 28 years.

Sentencing was adjourned to next week.

The High Court heard that the man has a daughter and a son from his previous marriage, and four daughters and a son from his current marriage.

He started sexually abusing his oldest daughter, who is now 24, in 2004 when she was six or seven years old.

Over the years, he molested his four older daughters on multiple occasions, often during overlapping periods, and raped three of them.

In 2016, when the fourth daughter was in Primary 5, he called her into his room.