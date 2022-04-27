Australian father, son drowned trying to save S'porean tourist in Victoria: Coroners' report

SINGAPORE - There were many warning signs leading to the beach cautioning visitors about the dangers of swimming in the ocean.

But the Singaporean duo, who were tourists in Australia, had walked past the signs before one of them took a dip in the water.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Sanjay Bhaskar, soon found himself swept about 100m offshore and swallowing seawater.

Although he was eventually rescued and survived, an Australian father and son duo drowned trying to save him.

Mr Andrew Francis Powell, 32, and his father, Mr Ross William Powell, 71, died on April 21, 2019, while trying to save Mr Sanjay.

The Coroners Court of Victoria released the findings on the incident earlier this month, concluding that the rescue boat they were using had suffered a catastrophic fault before it capsized.

Mr Andrew Powell, fondly called Andy by friends and family, was then looking forward with his partner to the birth of their first child.

He never got the chance to see or hold his daughter.

On the morning of April 21, 2019, Mr Sanjay was visiting the Sherbrook River near the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia.

He was with a Singaporean friend, identified as Mr Abhinash Balachandran Pillai, whose age was not disclosed.

The Singaporeans parked at a nearby carpark before walking down a track to the mouth of the river, which led straight to the Indian Ocean.

They had passed many signs along the way warning them about the risks of swimming in the unpatrolled and unpredictable waters.

But Mr Sanjay had described himself as a good swimmer, and intended to wade into waist-high water.

He claimed to have stood on the beach and saw that the waves did not seem dangerous.

Mr Abhinash, however, said the waves were "pretty high", with some more than 2m high.