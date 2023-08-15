Father admits to strangling twins in Bukit Timah and killing them

SINGAPORE - The man accused of killing his twins in 2022 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and admitted he had strangled the boys and submerged their faces in the canal to ensure they were really dead.

He then attempted to kill himself by stabbing himself with an ice pick in his stomach, chest and back. When he was unsuccessful, he used a tree branch and a rock to hit his own head.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 49, believed that killing his sons, who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, would take away his wife’s burdens.

He also feared that no one would take care of the boys after he and his wife died, and was worried that they would be bullied by others.

On Jan 21, 2022, Xavier Yap decided to carry out his plan to kill his sons and commit suicide.

He drove the boys to the playground at Greenridge Crescent, which was near his flat at Toh Tuck Road.

The boys played for around 10 minutes before he carried them one by one into a canal near the field.

There, he picked up a stick and pressed it hard against Ethan’s neck. When the stick broke, he strangled Ethan by placing his forearm across his neck and pressing down.

Ethan struggled, but he eventually stopped moving. Xavier Yap then placed him on the ground with his face submerged in the water of the canal floor.

Xavier Yap then turned to Aston, who had been standing quietly a few metres away while his brother was being strangled.

The accused then tried to strangle Aston by placing his forearm across his son’s neck, but he was not strong enough and both fell to the ground.

While Aston was lying on the ground face up, Xavier strangled him and continued to apply force to his neck until he became motionless.

He also submerged his face into the canal water.

When the facts were read out in court, Xavier Yap stared blankly into space. At times, he looked up and shut his eyes.