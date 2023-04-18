Father accused of killing twin sons to plead guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder

SINGAPORE – A father who allegedly strangled his 11-year-old twin sons in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah in 2022 intends to plead guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 49, appeared in court via video-link on Tuesday and his pre-trial conference will be held at the High Court on May 26.

Yap was originally charged with murdering Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern in a covered canal at a playground in Greenridge Crescent between 4.25pm and 6.20pm on Jan 21, 2022.

He had his murder charges reduced to culpable homicide not amounting to murder in February 2023.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said the charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health.

Xavier Yap was found to have major depressive disorder of moderate severity.

He is represented by Mr Patrick Nai, Mr Choo Si Sen and Ms Choo Yean Lin from Tan Lee & Partners, and Mr Muhammad Razeen Sayed Majunoon from Advance Law.

The police had earlier said Xavier Yap called them from the playground for help.

His sons were found lying motionless in the nearby canal, and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The twins are believed to have had special needs and attended a school in Eng Kong estate.

Those convicted of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder can either be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.