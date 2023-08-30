Fatal Orchard Road brawl: Man accused of having 3 knives, giving weapon to alleged accomplice

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly linked to the fatal Orchard Road brawl is accused of having three bread knives in his possession at the Concorde Hotel Singapore and Concorde Shopping Mall at around 6am on Aug 20.

Mohamad Zachary Danial Mohamad Azhar is also accused of handing a similar weapon to an alleged accomplice, Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, shortly before 5am that day.

On Wednesday, Zachary, 22, was handed one count each of being in possession of the weapons in a public place and abetting Shahrulnizam to commit assault with a bread knife.

Zachary’s case has been adjourned to Sept 27.

Shahrulnizam, 30, was earlier charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to another man with a dangerous weapon.

He is said to have used a bread knife with a 30cm blade to slash Visnu Suriamurthi, injuring him in the chest.

Visnu, 27, is purportedly part of a group that ganged up to cause hurt to Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail, who was taken to hospital where he died.

Visnu and other alleged members of the group are accused of offences including rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

One of them, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 29, is accused of killing Mr Isrrat and is facing a murder charge.

To date, more than 10 men have been charged over their alleged involvement in the brawl.

The cases involving all the alleged offenders are pending.

If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty.

Shahrulnizam can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments if he is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.