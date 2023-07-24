Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Victim had low BMI akin to someone with advanced cancer or TB

SINGAPORE – The maid who was abused to death had a body mass index (BMI) similar to someone suffering from advanced cancer or from extensive and widespread tuberculosis.

But Dr George Paul, the doctor who performed the autopsy on Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, said in court on Monday that she did not show any signs of having any debilitating diseases and her body showed signs of severe malnutrition.

He described one of the photos of her body as pretty ghastly.

Police staff sergeant Kevin Chelvam, 44, who was her registered employer, is claiming trial to four charges, including one of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

The Myanmar national died following prolonged and heinous abuse while under his employment.

The maid weighed 39kg when she started working for Chelvam’s family in May 2015 and was a mere 24kg when she died on July 26, 2016.

Chelvam is also contesting one charge of giving false information to a police officer and another of removing surveillance footage from his home closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras which recorded the abuse.

Dr Paul, who performed the autopsy on Ms Piang Ngaih Don a day after her death, said her BMI of about 11.3 – which had fallen from about 18.3 in about 10 months – indicated she was severely undernourished.

The senior consultant forensic pathologist added: “You would expect at this BMI, that the person’s life would be threatened.”

Taking the court through some photos of her body, Dr Paul described in vivid detail how several bones, including the spine and ribs, were visible, and the body did not have the normal contours.

After describing one of the photos of her body as pretty ghastly, he said Ms Piang Ngaih Don’s intestines were thin and shrunken. Her liver had an abnormal appearance and was stained with bile, which could have meant there was hardly any fat entering it.

Dr Paul said the state of her physique, body and organs suggested there was a poor intake of nutrition and this could have led to the body starting to digest itself in order to survive, although this was not yet happening in Ms Piang Ngaih Don.

She had died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck.