Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Plans to send victim home in Aug 2016, one month before she died

SINGAPORE - The woman and her mother who were convicted of fatally abusing a maid were planning to terminate her contract and send her back home to Myanmar in August 2016, one month before the domestic helper died.

Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, told the court on Wednesday that the work performance of the maid Piang Ngaih Don had stressed her daughter Gaiyathiri Murugayan to the point that she wanted to jump off a building with her two children.

Gaiyathiri’s ex-husband Kevin Chelvam was also aware of the situation, said Prema.

On Wednesday – the seventh anniversary of the death of Ms Piang Ngaih Don – Prema returned to court to testify in the trial for Chelvam.

Chelvam, a 40-year-old police staff sergeant who has been suspended, is claiming trial to four charges. These include voluntarily causing hurt and abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation, and removing evidence of the abuse in the form of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recorder.

Chelvam and Gaiyathiri divorced in 2020 and have two children, aged one and four at the time.

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who was from Myanmar, started working for Chelvam’s family in May 2015 and died on July 26 the following year after prolonged abuse while under his employment.

Prema said Gaiyathiri had issues with Ms Piang Ngaih Don as early as in September 2015, after Chelvam’s lawyer Pratap Kishan highlighted a message sent by Gaiyathiri that suggested so.

Prema said she could not remember when Gaiyathiri said she was facing the mental torture, but that it would happen quite often.

Prema said: “With the maid she (Gaiyathiri) felt like she was going to go crazy. She felt very stressed. She (the maid) never did anything properly.”

She said she and her daughter would have to repeat instructions several times and that Ms Piang Ngaih Don would take several hours to finish a task.

Prema appeared in court in a purple jumpsuit, wearing handcuffs, spectacles and a mask. Her hair was at shoulder length and had white streaks. She spoke in Tamil via a translator whom she kept her gaze on during most of the proceedings.

Prema said she had taken Ms Piang Ngaih Don to her son’s flat in Hougang on multiple occasions to relieve her daughter of the stress allegedly caused by the maid. On one occasion, this visit lasted for a week.