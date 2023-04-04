Fatal Bukit Batok fire ‘likely caused by cigarette embers igniting items outside flat’

SINGAPORE – A fire in Bukit Batok in 2019, which resulted in a 60-year-old woman’s death from smoke inhalation, was most likely caused by cigarette embers, an investigator testified in court on Tuesday.

On the first day of an inquiry into Madam Goh Seow Whay’s death, police investigation officer Zameer Khan said the embers could have ignited items such as pieces of cardboard and plastic bags which she had hoarded outside her flat on the 13th storey of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21.

The fire then spread into her cluttered flat and ignited the items inside in the wee hours of Nov 1, 2019, added Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Khan.

Madam Goh’s son, Mr Maverick Chia, 30, later told investigators that he was a smoker but had used an ashtray to put out his cigarettes.

Investigators also spoke to Madam Goh’s neighbours, including those living on the higher floors, but were told that no one had been smoking in the corridors before the fire broke out.

No cigarette butt was found following the blaze, and the court heard that the fire could have destroyed it.

ASP Khan also testified that Madam Goh’s family had not been targeted by people linked to loan sharks and no foul play was suspected.

Neighbours who saw the blaze had tried to access a fire hose reel inside a cabinet near the burning flat to try to put out the fire, only to find the cabinet padlocked. Other similar cabinets in the block were similarly secured.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived at the scene, they managed to get to the hose after cutting the padlock. One of them turned on a valve linked to the hose, but no water came out.

The officers then used their hoses and water from a nearby dry riser to combat the flames.

ASP Khan told the court that two Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JCTC) staff members had earlier agreed to have the cabinets locked to prevent vandalism.

Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Ho from SCDF, who also testified on Tuesday, told State Coroner Adam Nakhoda that fire hose reels should be accessible at all times and should not be obstructed.

Notices were then sent to JCTC, and the matter was rectified by Nov 8, 2019, Lt-Col Ho added.

Two men who made the decision to lock the cabinets have since been given stern warnings.