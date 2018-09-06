Fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles fell by 50% in first half of 2018: Traffic Police

SINGAPORE - Heavy vehicles were involved in fewer fatal accidents in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, according to Traffic Police (TP) statistics released on Thursday (Sept 6).

In the first half of this year, there were 10 fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles - half of the number in the same period last year.

The number of heavy vehicle accidents that led to injuries also saw a dip, from 377 to 361 in the first half of the year.

However, accidents involving heavy vehicles remain a concern for the police, as such vehicles can cause greater damage and loss of life due to their size, deputy commanding officer of TP's patrol unit John Chan said.

In the first half of this year, nearly two in 10 fatal accidents involved heavy vehicles, according to police.

On Thursday, The Straits Times followed the TP on an islandwide enforcement operation against errant heavy vehicle drivers.



The Traffic Police conducted an islandwide enforcement operation against errant heavy vehicle drivers on Sept 6, 2018. These drivers are urged to practise good road sense and remain vigilant on the roads. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Within a period of two hours, the fleet of nine TP officers issued 60 summonses against 60 heavy vehicle drivers for various offences including speeding and failing to keep left on expressways.

During the operation, ST trailed behind two TP officers, who patrolled East Coast Parkway and Changi Coast Road, where they stopped six drivers caught flouting the law.

They included two tipper truck drivers who were stopped on Changi Coast Road for not wearing seatbelts - an offence that carries a $120 fine and three demerit points.

In the same area, another tipper truck driver was stopped for using a mobile phone while driving. Heavy vehicle drivers who are caught committing this offence can be fined $230 and receive 12 demerit points.

Superintendent Chan said the TP will adopt a tough enforcement stance against errant heavy vehicle drivers in order to curb dangerous driving.

He also urged heavy vehicle drivers to practise good road sense and remain vigilant on the roads.