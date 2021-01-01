Family courts to pilot programme using panel of financial experts

A new programme will allow the court to appoint third-party financial experts to give objective opinions of the valuation of assets to be divided in a contentious divorce.

The pilot programme will begin in the first quarter of this year, and the Family Justice Courts (FJC) will work with financial experts on valuation reports of a handful of cases on a pro bono basis.

In line with the family justice system's adoption of "therapeutic justice" as its overarching philosophy, where the law helps divorcing parties to repair their relationships to a functional level, the project will allow experts to assist parties "embroiled in complicated and contentious financial disputes", FJC and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Currently, parties separately engage their own valuers and present their valuation reports to the court. The court has to then evaluate each of these reports and determine the valuation to be used for the division of matrimonial assets.

The process is time-consuming and costly as the judge has to resolve these preliminary financial issues. It may also create further animosity between parties, said an FJC spokesman, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"(The new programme) allows the judge to focus on his or her main task of adjudication, and avoids disputes as to the appointment of the financial expert, thereby allowing justice to be administered more effectively and efficiently," said the spokesman.

FJC and Isca will review and later decide if the initiative should be implemented on a long-term basis. Should the pilot be a success, FJC will work with the financial experts to iron out the structure of the programme, including the fees for the experts and the criteria for a case to be referred to the panel of experts.

Lawyers who spoke to The Straits Times agreed that the move could help to streamline the valuation process of assets.

Family lawyer Belinda Ang, who has more than 40 years of experience, noted that the new programme could be fairer as both parties will have access to a financial expert, who may otherwise be costly. "They don't have to outbid each other to find a neutral financial expert," she said.

Partner and co-head of Harry Elias Partnership's family and divorce and private client advisory , Mr Koh Tien Hua, cautioned that the selected experts from the panel must be neutral and not have any personal or professional conflicts of interest with the parties.

The panel of financial experts is made up of Isca members with experience in providing advice on the division of matrimonial assets, dispute resolution or as expert witnesses in court cases. There are currently six members.

They are Mr Ravi Arumugam, chief executive and managing partner of RT LLP; Mr Kon Yin Tong, managing partner of Foo Kon Tan LLP; Mr Lee Dah Khang, director of Yang Lee Consulting; Mr Michael Peer, partner at PwC Singapore; Mr Wayne Soo, managing partner of Fiducia LLP and Mr Tan Wei Cheong, partner at Deloitte Singapore.

On the signing of the memorandum of understanding between FJC and Isca, Justice Debbie Ong, the FJC's presiding judge, said: "The assistance of the financial experts is in line with our adoption of therapeutic justice in divorce proceedings, ensuring that the division of matrimonial assets can be conducted in a non-adversarial manner, with the assurance that both parties can find a sustainable way forward financially after they part ways."