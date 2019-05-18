Fake online reports using my name: Heng

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has warned the public against false reports that have been circulating online using his name.

Mr Heng said in a Facebook post yesterday that he had noticed "many fraudulent reports with misleading comments" attributed to him. "One even claimed that I invested in a new company," said Mr Heng, who is also the Finance Minister. "These are untrue."

His Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of a news article purportedly from CNN, with the headline: "Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat invested 6 million dollars in a new company that can make you rich."

This incident comes just two days after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that her name was used by a fraudulent website to solicit personal information from users.

In his post, Mr Heng urged Singaporeans to exercise caution when reading information online, so that they do not fall victim to scams.

In March, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam was the subject of fake Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had warned last September about a website using his name to solicit bitcoin investments.

That same month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore also flagged two sites for falsely attributing comments to then-DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam for a similar purpose.

Ng Huiwen