Fake Chinese official scams are back; victims cheated of $4.8m from January to April: Police

SINGAPORE - Victims have lost at least $4.8 million from January to April this year to scammers pretending to be Chinese officials, the police said.

In an advisory on Monday (July 1), the police warned the public of a re-emergence of such impersonation scams, after they received 65 reports in the first quarter of the year.

Such scams typically involve scammers who claim to be employees of courier companies, or officers from government organisations.

They would tell victims that either a mobile number registered in their name was involved in a crime, a parcel under their name containing illegal goods has been detained, there is a pending court case against them or they have committed a criminal offence and are required to assist in investigations.

Police said that scammers would ask the victim who received the call to provide his or her personal details and bank account information, such as Internet banking credentials and one-time passwords for investigation purposes.

In some of these cases, the call would be transferred to another person claiming to be a police officer from China.

Victims may be shown a copy of a warrant for their arrest from the Chinese police and could be threatened with imprisonment if they did not cooperate.

The victims then find out that money was transferred from their bank accounts to unknown accounts.

The police also warned the public of another variant of the scam.

This variant involves scammers instructing victims to scan a QR code at bitcoin vending machines and transferring a sum of money using the machines.

In several cases, victims were told to withdraw money from their bank accounts and hand it over to a "government officer" for verification purposes.

The scammers kept the victims on the phone line to ensure that they did not have the opportunity to verify the authenticity of the calls, noted the police.

In their advisory, the police said that members of the public who receive unsolicited calls from unknown parties should take these precautions:

1. Don't panic: Ignore the calls and caller's instructions, as no government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines. Call a trusted friend or talk to a relative before acting.

2. Don't believe: Scammers may use caller ID spoofing technology to mask their actual phone number and display a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore. If you receive a suspicious call from a local number, hang up, wait a while, and then call the number back to check the validity of the request.

3. Don't give: Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details. Such information is useful to criminals.

Those who wish to provide information related to such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For advice on scams, call 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg