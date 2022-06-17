Faishal sets challenge of cutting 5-year reoffending rate of ex-convicts

SINGAPORE - Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has set the challenge of reducing the reoffending rate of former prisoners within five years of their release.

Part of this initiative includes the setting up of a desistors' network, where ex-convicts who have turned their lives around provide support for those who are still rehabilitating.

He announced this at the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) corporate advance, which showcased key work plan initiatives, on Friday (June 17).

Associate Professor Faishal, who was the guest of honour, spoke to around 160 key stakeholders and community partners at the event held at SPS' headquarters in Upper Changi Road North.

He noted that 20 per cent of those who were freed in 2019 were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within two years of their release.

The figure - the two-year reoffending rate - is the lowest in 30 years in Singapore and one of the lowest in the world, he said.

Prof Faishal added: "We have done well in the two-year (reoffending) rate, and it is time for us to set a more ambitious target. We should aim to reduce the five-year (reoffending) rate."

The five-year reoffending rate measures how well an ex-offender can stay away from crime in the longer term.

"It was at 41 per cent last year for the 2016 release cohort. This meant about two in five ex-offenders had reoffended and (were) readmitted to prison within five years," he said.

"This is our next challenge. And I am confident we can do it."

A key aspect of this challenge is a community mobilisation plan, which will engage and equip the community, including desistors, with skills to support inmates.

Prof Faishal said: "Desistors have been through the journey themselves. They therefore understand the challenges faced, and support required by ex-offenders after release."

He also noted that gainful employment allows ex-offenders to be financially independent and improve their quality of life.

To help them prepare for employment, the TAP (Train and Place) and Grow initiative was launched in 2020.

Under this scheme, YRSG works with employers, training institutions and community partners to set up training academies inside the prison.