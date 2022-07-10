Expansion of support for young suspects lauded but more should be done: Parents, observers

SINGAPORE - It has been nearly 10 months since Justin Lee died, but Ms Cecilia Ow continues to wash her son's bedsheets and his only stuffed toy.

On a recent trip abroad, she bought a souvenir licence plate with "Justin" on it.

Justin, 17, died from a fall from height near his home on Sept 16 last year after he was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers in February that year and charged with drug trafficking four months later.

Ms Ow, 52, told The Straits Times last October she accepted that Justin committed an offence but the way he was dealt with needed to change.

She advocated for the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects (AAYS) to be expanded to cover more young people, by raising the age threshold to 21.

On Tuesday (July 5), Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament that the AAYS scheme would be expanded to cover 16- and 17-year-olds.

It currently applies only to suspects under the age of 16.

The age threshold will be increased in phases from April next year, with the aim to complete the expansion by October that year.

"It is accepted that young suspects may require more support during interviews," said Ms Sun.

She added that MHA is working on building up the trained adult volunteer pool, and that training for volunteers includes a one-day session conducted by the Singapore Children's Society (SCS).

It is also supported by the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore, the Law Society of Singapore, and the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Speaking to ST, Ms Ow said she heard about the expansion through her MP, WP chairman Sylvia Lim, who e-mailed her following the announcement in Parliament.

Ms Ow said she was pleased that more young suspects and their families would be supported, but expressed disappointment that the threshold had not been raised to 21.