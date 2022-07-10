Expansion of support for young suspects lauded but more should be done: Parents, observers

SINGAPORE - It has been nearly 10 months since Justin Lee died, but Ms Cecilia Ow continues to wash her son's bedsheets and his only stuffed toy.
On a recent trip abroad, she bought a souvenir licence plate with "Justin" on it.
Justin, 17, died from a fall from height near his home on Sept 16 last year after he was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers in February that year and charged with drug trafficking four months later.
Ms Ow, 52, told The Straits Times last October she accepted that Justin committed an offence but the way he was dealt with needed to change.
She advocated for the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects (AAYS) to be expanded to cover more young people, by raising the age threshold to 21.
On Tuesday (July 5), Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament that the AAYS scheme would be expanded to cover 16- and 17-year-olds.
It currently applies only to suspects under the age of 16.
The age threshold will be increased in phases from April next year, with the aim to complete the expansion by October that year.
"It is accepted that young suspects may require more support during interviews," said Ms Sun.
She added that MHA is working on building up the trained adult volunteer pool, and that training for volunteers includes a one-day session conducted by the Singapore Children's Society (SCS).
It is also supported by the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore, the Law Society of Singapore, and the Attorney-General's Chambers.
Speaking to ST, Ms Ow said she heard about the expansion through her MP, WP chairman Sylvia Lim, who e-mailed her following the announcement in Parliament.
Ms Ow said she was pleased that more young suspects and their families would be supported, but expressed disappointment that the threshold had not been raised to 21.
She also took issue with what she saw as a lack of clarity in the screening process for volunteers and how training by the SCS may not apply to teenagers, who should be treated differently from children.
Ms Ow said: "Even letting them (young suspects) sit with a trained psychologist before the interview would help. It's safer to err on the side of caution and just take that extra step of due diligence."
A father, whose 16-year-old son was arrested on suspicion of drug offences but was found to be innocent, also backed the move. However, he urged for more support to be rendered after interrogations.
The 54-year-old, a chief executive of a multinational company which cannot be named as his son is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, told ST that his son required counselling and psychiatric help following questioning by CNB officers for which the father footed the bill, but he questioned how families who could not afford such resources would cope.
He added that the encounter also adversely affected his son's perception of law enforcement here.
Similarly, Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University suggested that off-site assistance should be provided to young suspects after questioning.
"The concern with a minor's well-being does not end just because law enforcement interviews are over and he is released from custody. Often, that's when his well-being may deteriorate," said Prof Tan, who called the expansion of the AAYS "necessary".
He added: "The roll out appears to be taking a while because of the training that volunteers have to undergo first before being deployed. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach and the nature of support may differ for those below and above 16 years of age."
Prof Tan, like criminal lawyers that ST spoke to, stressed that the nature of assistance rendered under the scheme was not meant to be legal.
Head of the criminal department at Quahe Woo & Palmer Sunil Sudheesan said: "The AAYS system is put in place to protect suspects as well as law enforcement. The essential point is independence.
"The benefits of the scheme were apparent for all to see, but the trick now is to ramp up the number of volunteers.
"Ideally, those with experience with young people, such as educators, can come forward to help."