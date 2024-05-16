Ex-yoga instructor convicted of outraging modesty of 3 women, acquitted of molesting 4th

SINGAPORE - A former yoga instructor was convicted on May 16 after a 13-day trial of outraging the modesty of three women during classes. But he was acquitted of molesting a fourth woman.

At the time of the offences, Indian national Rajpal Singh, 34, was working at Trust Yoga in Telok Ayer Street, where all four women were members. He is no longer conducting lessons there.

District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz convicted him of five molestation charges involving the three women, referred to as Ms C, Ms V and Ms R. She found that the trio were “unusually convincing” witnesses.

Singh was acquitted of three other molestation charges involving a fourth woman, Ms Y.

The judge said Ms Y had presented as “an earnest witness” in court, but added: “The question of whether a complainant is unusually convincing must be premised upon the reliability of her evidence.”

The judge also found that Ms Y’s continued support of Singh “incongruent” with her molestation allegations.

Among other things, the defence during the trial admitted an exhibit containing text messages she had sent on Aug 3, 2020, to Ms Wong Shiou An, a co-owner of Trust Yoga then. Ms Y had stated in the messages that Singh was a good instructor.

Ms C, who was 24 at the time, attended Singh’s class from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on July 11, 2020.

A closed-circuit television camera recorded the session and its footage was admitted as an exhibit during the trial.

She was in a yoga position called a “forward fold” when he molested her. She was doing another pose when he outraged her modesty again.

In their submissions, deputy public prosecutors Selene Yap and Gladys Lim said: “(She) felt violated and did not expect to be molested in class by a teacher. She expected yoga classes to be a safe space and was confused about how to react.”

Ms C later told a friend and her mother about what had happened.

On July 12, 2020, Ms C met up with people including Ms Wong, and told Ms Wong that she was molested twice the day before.

Ms C lodged a police report the next day.