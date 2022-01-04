Ex-VP at UOB jailed after misappropriating nearly $5m from customer

SINGAPORE - A vice-president at UOB who was entrusted with nearly $5 million in cash by a customer between 2004 and 2014 misappropriated it and passed the bulk of the amount to a woman.

On Tuesday (Jan 4), Ling Shek Lun, now 66, who is no longer working for the bank, was sentenced to nine years' jail after he pleaded guilty to 20 charges for offences including criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Another 122 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan said that Ling, a Singaporean, was also a customer service manager and that he worked for UOB from 1992 to 2015.

The customer, Mr Kevin William Braddick, was introduced to Ling sometime around late 1998 or the early 2000s.

Over time, Mr Braddick and his wife maintained various accounts with Ling as their relationship manager.

At around the same time, Ling was also introduced to a woman identified as Yong Ai Khim who later became his customer and business partner.

In 2002, she set up a business called "Nailxpert - Your Ultimate Nail Spa".

The court heard that Ling provided financial support for the nail spa business with the understanding that he would share its profits if the business became profitable.

The DPP said: "Around 2004, at Kevin's request for recommendations on nominee services provided by UOB, the accused proposed that Kevin's monies could be held by UOB as nominee for him and his wife. Kevin was agreeable.

"However, UOB did not provide such a nominee account service. The cash that was entrusted by Kevin to the accused to be deposited into the nominee bank account at UOB was mainly passed to Yong instead, without Kevin's knowledge."

Between 2004 and 2014, Mr Braddick entrusted Ling with cash totalling more than £2.7 million (S$4.9 million) and US$14,010 (S$19,000).

The court heard that after receiving the monies from Ling, Yong deposited them into UOB time deposit accounts.

Ling would also present Mr Braddick with bank statements which he had forged to provide "proof" that the monies had purportedly been deposited into the UOB "nominee" account.