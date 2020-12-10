Ex-TTSH employee admits to withdrawing salary mistakenly credited to her account

SINGAPORE - A woman who was no longer working as a healthcare assistant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) continued to receive monthly salary for more than a year - totalling over $32,000 - because the hospital's systems were not updated.

Nurul Atiqah Kamsari knew that she was not entitled to the monies, but she did not inform TTSH about its error. Instead, she made use of the cash for her personal expenses.

The 25-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Thursday (Dec 10) to one count of dishonest concealment of property involving more than $22,000. She also admitted to a cheating charge.

Another count of dishonest concealment of property linked to the remaining amount and a second cheating charge will be considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh said that TTSH appointed Nurul as a healthcare assistant on March 20, 2017, and she earned $1,630 a month. She was also entitled to shift allowance, a district court heard.

The DPP added that Nurul failed to report for work on Aug 16 and 17, 2018. She did not notify her colleagues and supervisors about the reasons for her absence. There was also no prior leave approved by her supervisor.

DPP Koh said: "According to the terms and conditions of the accused's employment with TTSH, the accused was deemed to have voluntarily terminated service... by failing to report (for work) for more than two consecutive days without notifying her immediate supervisor."

Even though Nurul's last day of employment was Aug 17, 2018, her details erroneously remained in the hospital's human resource system.

Because of this, her bank account number also erroneously remained in the payroll system.

As a result, her previously drawn monthly salary was automatically credited into her bank account at a pre-determined date.

The count heard that Nurul continued receiving her salary from TTSH from August 2018 to December last year even though she was no longer working there.

She withdrew, transferred and deducted more than $22,000 in cash between January and December last year.

Separately, Nurul went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for a consultation on Oct 10 last year. She lied to an employee there that she was working for TTSH and was entitled to staff medical benefits.

The staff manually tagged her bill to TTSH's medical benefit scheme and Nurul left KTPH without paying her bill.

DPP Koh said: "By such manner of deception, the accused intentionally deceived (the employee) to credit her medical bill of $29.60 to TTSH's medical benefits."

Nurul's offences came to light after a TTSH senior executive alerted the police in January this year. She will be sentenced on Jan 27 next year.

For dishonest concealment of property, an offender can be jailed for three years and fined.