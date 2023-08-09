Ex-treasurer of chess body wins defamation suit over sexual misconduct accusation

SINGAPORE - After a seven-year court battle, a former honorary treasurer of the Singapore Chess Federation (SCF) has won a defamation suit against 21 members of the organisation who had signed a letter that falsely accused him of sexual misconduct.

Businessman Jasmin Nisban was awarded $120,000 by a district judge, who said aggravated damages were warranted against the 21 defendants.

The defendants, many of whom have occupied high-level positions in government as well as in the private sector, had signed a requisition letter between November 2015 and Jan 6, 2016, seeking to overthrow the sitting president and executive council, including Mr Nisban.

The letter stated that Mr Nisban and another council member had been “implicated” in an incident of sexual misconduct at the SCF office in Bishan on Aug 30, 2015, which led a female chess trainer to resign and file a police report.

What actually took place was that Mr Nisban was present in the room when the other council member made a remark to the trainer that she felt was insulting. Mr Nisban was later interviewed as part of investigations.

In a 427-page judgment dated July 31, 2023, district judge Tan May Tee said a member who reads the offending statements would take them to mean that Mr Nisban was one of the two council members accused of sexual misconduct.

She said: “Naming the plaintiff as one of the two council members implicated in the sexual misconduct incident without distinguishing the different roles they played... had the effect of tarnishing both council members with the same brush of shame.”

The event that spawned the lawsuit can be traced back to SCF’s executive council elections on Aug 2, 2015, when Mr Ignatius Leong, the incumbent president, suffered a shock defeat against opponent Mr Leonard Lau.

Mr Leong had been SCF president since 2007 and been actively involved in chess for over 40 years both locally and internationally. He had also served as general secretary of the world governing body for chess, Federation Internationale des Echecs.

Disagreements soon arose among the newly-elected council members, which came from two opposing camps – one loyal to Mr Leong and the other consisting of members including Mr Lau and Mr Nisban.

Five council members, who supported Mr Leong, resigned on Oct 23, 2015.

On Jan 6, 2016, a requisition request was sent to the SCF calling for a vote of no confidence against Mr Lau and his council.