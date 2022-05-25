Ex-teacher who sexually exploited student gets 15 months' jail

A former history teacher who committed indecent acts with an underage student he was in a relationship with in 2011 was yesterday sentenced to 15 months' jail.

The court heard that the girl, then 15 years old, fell into depression following the offence and developed anorexia before taking her own life in May last year, when she was 25.

The offender, 47, who is married, pleaded guilty in 2020 to committing an indecent act on a young person. He - and the school - cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

District Judge Eddy Tham said yesterday: "(This case) illustrates that a sexual act on a young person can have a devastating effect... And shows why the law is there to protect a young person to prevent them from being exploited."

The court previously heard that the accused has a history of bipolar disorder, but a psychiatrist found that this did not contribute to his offence and that a mandatory treatment order (MTO) was not suitable for him.

Offenders given an MTO will undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said in her submissions that investigations showed the man made his advances on the victim only when they were alone in a room in the school. The DPP, who sought at least 12 months' jail for the accused, said: "This demonstrates that he was careful about, and could control, when he committed these indecent acts. He was clearly conscious that his actions were inappropriate."

She added that the accused abused the trust of the girl, causing her lasting harm.

The girl was diagnosed with major depressive disorder in 2014 and attempted suicide multiple times by hanging and overdose, said the DPP.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that the man joined the school in 2009 and got to know the victim when he taught history to her class the following year. He was also the teacher in charge of a co-curricular activity where she was student leader.

They grew close and began a relationship in early 2011. The man committed indecent acts on the victim on four occasions between March and June that year.

On one occasion, he pushed her against the wall, pressing his body against hers, and said: "I can do anything now." The victim had recalled feeling confused and embarrassed by the man's actions.

Separately, the man touched the victim's private parts, and she was unsure of how to react to his advances, said the DPP.

Later that year, the man called off the relationship and did not make further advances, but they continued to keep in contact.

In August 2018, the victim told another teacher about her relationship with the man. The matter was brought to the principal, who informed the police.