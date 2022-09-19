Ex-teacher pleads guilty to anonymously harassing school principal, lecturer

SINGAPORE - Bent on revenge, a former teacher sent anonymous text messages, letters and e-mails to harass the school principal of his previous workplace between 2018 and 2021.

When the offender found out that a student from the principal's school was killed in an accident, he decided to distress his former boss by sending anonymous abusive letters to him.

The offender also sent similar letters to other people, including a church elder and the principals of three other schools, as he wanted them to know how his former boss had purportedly mismanaged issues linked to the student's death.

In unrelated incidents in 2020, the former teacher also sent anonymous text messages to a female lecturer who he felt was "quite high-handed" and unkind when he was one of her students.

The 46-year-old man, who is no longer a teacher and has been a private tutor since 2019, pleaded guilty on Monday to two harassment charges.

Court documents did not disclose how the former teacher was caught.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his victims' identities.

The court heard that he was unhappy with the principal as he disagreed with the man's management style. He also felt that the principal was a difficult boss to work with.

The offender left the school in 2017 and started sending anonymous text messages, letters and e-mails to harass the principal over the next few years.

He later found out about the student's death and blamed the principal for the tragedy.

The offender then decided to send the principal anonymous letters using some National University of Singapore (NUS) envelopes he had found some time before 2018 at the void deck of a block of flats.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said: "The accused prepared 20 similar anonymous letters.

"Each letter was enclosed in an official envelope from the (NUS), and contained a note with the following abusive words: 'Heavy is the head which weareth the crown, eyes tainted with guilt, tongue defiled by lies, bloody are thy hands which are stained with a child's blood'."

The principal was also named in each note, with some dates to give the impression that he would die in 2021.