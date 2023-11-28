Ex-SIA employee jailed 10 months for corruption, using ill-gotten gains to buy Microsoft shares

SINGAPORE – A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) employee was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for conspiring with his friend from reservist to obtain bribes from an interior design firm.

Lionel Low Jun Jie, 36, who was then the assistant manager properties (development) at SIA, had given LIN ID Group confidential information to help it bid for tenders called by the national carrier.

In return, he received around $474,500 between June and December 2019 from the firm’s manager, Joseph Ang, 52.

Low pleaded guilty on Nov 28 to one charge of corruptly obtaining gratification, and another charge of converting his benefits from criminal conduct. Four other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Court documents said that at the time of the offence, Low had worked at SIA for about six to seven years.

He managed ad-hoc renovation projects for SIA, and his duties included conducting quotation or tender exercises. He would also shortlist contractors for interviews and recommend which contractor should be awarded the project.

Low had known one Rex Zhang, 38, through their reservist duties. Zhang was working as a freelance interior designer at the time.

Some time from late 2018 to early 2019, SIA conducted a tender for the construction of a two-storey pre-fabricated building consisting of 24 classrooms at its training centre in Upper Changi.

Low asked Zhang to recommend contractors for the project, and suggested to Zhang to tell the contractor that he had a contact in SIA – himself.

Low said Zhang could tell the contractor the contact could help the contractor get the tender in exchange for a commission.

Zhang agreed to the plan and the two men also agreed to split the commission equally between them.

In late 2018, Zhang contacted Ang, who expressed his interest in the project and proceeded to prepare the necessary documents to make a bid for it.

To help Ang’s preparation, Zhang passed him confidential information from Low. This included SIA’s $2.5 million budget for the project, so that Zhang could advise Ang to quote a lower amount.

The project was later awarded to LIN ID Group for around $2.17 million. The company was also awarded a contract to supply furniture linked to it.

The classroom project – including the furniture contract – was the largest project that LIN ID Group had obtained and completed as at April 2021.