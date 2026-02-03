Ex-Scoot crew member who pocketed nearly $40k tells court he wants to pay back full amount

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A former Scoot cabin crew member who misappropriated nearly $40,000 from the airline has told the court he intends to make full restitution but needs more time do so.

Luqman Hakim Shahfawi, 31, who has made a partial restitution of $10,000 so far, said this on Feb 3, the day he was expected to be sentenced.

District Judge Lau Qiuyu then granted him an adjournment, and he was released on bail of $15,000.

Luqman’s mitigation and sentencing will now take place on March 27.

He was a complex leader with the low-cost carrier when he misappropriated cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages on flights.

In January, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving more than $22,000.

A second similar charge relating to the remaining amount of nearly $18,000 will be considered during his sentencing.

Luqman’s actions started when he lost two bags containing money from passengers who had bought food and drinks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janessa Phua told the court in January: “Subsequently, (he) decided to keep the (bags and) cash proceeds after all his flights because he was worried that his supervisors would discover the loss of the first two bags.

“When his supervisors failed to confront him ... (Luqman) continued to keep the (bags) after each flight.”

On 156 occasions between July 2023 and March 2024, he pocketed a total of nearly $18,000 in cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages during flights.

He committed a similar offence involving more than $22,000 in total on 210 occasions between April 2024 and March 2025.

Investigations revealed that he used the money to repay his debts to unlicensed moneylenders.

He later came clean about his offences and a Scoot representative alerted the police on March 20, 2025.

He was arrested the next day.