Ex-SAF captain accused of cheating also allegedly distributed vape items at Nee Soon Camp

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Benjamin Song Yong Pang now faces 26 charges in all including multiple counts of cheating.

SINGAPORE – A former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain, who is facing cheating charges over duping people into handing more than $145,000 to him, has also been charged over vape-related offences.

Benjamin Song Yong Pang, 38, allegedly possessed and distributed vaping-related items at a military camp multiple times.

He is accused of committing the vape-related offences at Nee Soon Camp in Transit Road near Sembawang Road between 2020 and 2023.

Song now faces 26 charges in all including multiple counts of cheating.

According to court documents, Song was at the camp when he allegedly distributed three boxes of pods, a vaporiser device, and a “Heetstick” – an illegal tobacco product that is heated and not burnt.

In 2022 and 2023, he also had in his possession at the camp 10 boxes of pods and multiple disposable vaporisers.

Song was first hauled to court in November 2025, and handed 18 cheating charges over offences he purportedly committed between 2021 and 2024.

His alleged victims are said to have given him money for investments or to pay his mother’s medical bills.

In reality, Song purportedly used the money to service his debts and expenses.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had told The Straits Times in 2025 that Song was no longer a regular serviceman with the SAF.

MINDEF did not mention which branch of SAF Song was from, or when his employment ended.

He is expected to plead guilty on May 25.