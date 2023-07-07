Ex-religious teacher admits making off with nearly $61k from victims, including pilgrims

SINGAPORE - A former religious teacher admitted on Friday that he had misappropriated nearly $61,000 from multiple victims.

Among them were people who handed him cash totalling nearly $33,000 for items including tour packages for Umrah – an Islamic religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Rasman Saridin misappropriated another $27,900 from five other people who paid for a three-year PhD programme in Islamic studies at an Indonesian university.

Separately, Rasman also received $79,500 in total by committing offences under the Travel Agents Act. He had unlawfully carried out the business of a travel agent even though he was not licensed to do so.

The 56-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Friday to five charges, including two counts of criminal breach of trust involving $28,850 and a charge under the Travel Agents Act linked to more than $6,000.

Another 18 charges, including those involving the remaining misappropriated amount of nearly $32,000, will be considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua said that one of the victims was a 44-year-old man who wanted to pursue a PhD in Islamic studies in 2014.

He came across an advertisement about a collaboration between an Indonesian university and a company called Azzam Educational & Event Management Services.

At the time, Rasman was the director of the firm and helped the man enrol in the university. Details about the university were not disclosed in court documents.

Between 2016 and 2017, another of Rasman’s companies, Azzam Travel & Tour, faced financial difficulties.

He then misappropriated $7,000 of the man’s course fees and used it for his own tour business.

In September 2017, the university told the victim that a payment of about $7,000 for his programme was outstanding, and he had to pay the amount to complete the course.

Four other students received similar notifications and one of them made a police report in December 2017.

Rasman has since made a $300 restitution to the man.