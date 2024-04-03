Ex-property agent who called himself ‘Ganja man’ sentenced to death for drug trafficking

SINGAPORE – A former real estate agent who introduced himself as “Ganja man” while advertising the sale of “weed”, has been given the death penalty for trafficking in 4.5kg of cannabis mixture.

The High Court on April 2 rejected Seet Poh Jing’s claim that the drugs in his possession were for research and development of cannabidiol – a chemical found in cannabis – and not for the purpose of trafficking.

The court was also not convinced by Seet’s claim that he was suffering from a drug-induced hypomanic episode, which caused him to form the unrealistic intention of trying to produce cannabidiol.

Justice See Kee Oon added in his written judgment that Seet did not qualify for the alternative sentence of life imprisonment as the man has never claimed that he was a mere drug courier.

Under the law, those convicted of trafficking more than 1kg of cannabis mixture can face the death penalty. Offenders who play limited roles as couriers can be jailed for life if specific conditions are met.

Seet was 28 years old when he was arrested on June 28, 2018, together with his girlfriend, in Tampines.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found five blocks of vegetable matter in the boot of his rented BMW hatchback parked nearby. His home in Hougang was also searched.

The blocks of vegetable matter were later analysed to contain 4.5kg of cannabis mixture.

A forensic examination of his two mobile phones showed that he had used one to send out mass text messages advertising the sale of “weed”, a common term for cannabis.

In a message sent to a person saved in his contacts list, he introduced himself as “Ganja man” before he sent out the advertisement.

A psychiatric assessment by Dr Kenneth Koh of the Institute of Mental Health concluded that Seet suffered from a substance use disorder because of his consumption of methamphetamine and cannabis.

His trial began in September 2022.

Seet admitted that he had the drugs, and that he knew the nature of the drugs. Therefore, the only issue to be determined was whether he intended to traffick the drugs.

Midway through the trial, another psychiatric assessment was conducted by Dr Jacob Rajesh of private clinic Promises Healthcare.

In a report on March 11, 2023, Dr Rajesh diagnosed Seet as suffering from a drug-induced hypomanic episode, which began in March or April 2018, and persisted due to his continuing drug use.