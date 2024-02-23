Ex-prison officer who tried to obtain $133k in bribes from inmate gets more than 3 years’ jail

SINGAPORE - A now retired prison officer who tried but failed to obtain bribes totalling $133,000 from an inmate was sentenced to three years and two weeks’ jail on Feb 23.

In November 2023, District Judge John Ng had after a trial convicted former senior chief warder Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 57, of eight charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The judge also found him guilty of two charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act as Kobi had instigated two of his then-colleagues to make unauthorised access to their workplace computer platform – the Prisons Operations and Rehabilitation System (Ports) – in July 2017.

Ports contained confidential information such as inmates’ identification card numbers.

Kobi, who was suspended from work from July 2017, retired in December 2022.

In the graft-related offences, Kobi had attempted to obtain the monies from Chong Keng Chye, then 48, who was behind bars at the time for one of the worst child abuse cases in Singapore.

He had battered his girlfriend’s seven-year-old son for more than seven months until the child died in 1999. He also abused the boy’s two sisters.

In 2005, Chong was sentenced to 20 years of preventive detention, with nine strokes of the cane.

In preventive detention, a repeat offender aged over 30 receives a substantial period of imprisonment to protect the public. The detention order can last up to 20 years.

In her submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang said that Kobi had tried to obtain the bribes from Chong over eight separate occasions between September 2015 and March 2016, in exchange for facilitating the inmate’s request to transfer out of an area named Cluster A1 in Changi Prison.

On each occasion, Kobi tried to obtain between $3,000 and $42,000 from Chong, who did not hand him any money.

Among other things, Kobi asked for $42,000 in September 2015 to renovate his home, and requested $25,000 for “urgent use” in March 2016.

The DPP said in her submissions that Chong had earlier told Kobi that he wished to have a change in environment while behind bars, to stay with three others and to work.

She added that Kobi first asked Chong for money in September 2015, stating that he could help the inmate.

During the trial, Chong testified that he knew Kobi did not have the capability or the authority to help him transfer out of A1.

According to court documents, Chong told the court that the matter needed to go through the prison’s “Intelligence”.

Chong testified Kobi then told him that one of the Intelligence officers was his friend who could help the inmate.

Between January and March 2016, Chong went though medical review but was not transferred out even though he was found to be fit.