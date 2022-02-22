Ex-cop charged under OSA for giving outsider IC number obtained through police system

SINGAPORE - A former police officer was on Monday (Feb 21) charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for using a computer system at a police centre to obtain the identity card number of a person to give it to an outsider.

Bryan Tay Wei Chuan, 29, had access to the Cubicon II system at Sembawang Neighbourhood Police Centre because of his position in the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He was an SPF sergeant at the time of the offence.

In addition to the OSA charge, he faces one charge each under the Police Force Act and Computer Misuse Act over the same incident.

Tay is said to have logged into the system to access the data without authority at around 9.45am on March 24, 2020.

His conduct is "to the prejudice of good order and discipline of the SPF", court documents state.

The court heard on Monday that Tay will be engaging a lawyer. He will return to court on March 14.

In response to queries, the police said they swiftly initiated investigations against Tay after his alleged offences surfaced.

They added that he was suspended from service on Aug 31 last year and resigned from the force on Oct 3.

"The use of all SPF systems is meant for official purposes only. Officers shall only access these systems for official work purposes and are not allowed to disclose information to any unauthorised person," said the police.

"The use of SPF systems is monitored and subjected to regular audits. Officers found misusing any SPF systems will be investigated."

If convicted of breaching the OSA, Tay could be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for up to two years.

Under the Police Force Act, a police officer below the rank of inspector convicted of any disciplinary offences can be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to six months.

The offence under the Computer Misuse Act carries a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and a two-year jail term.