Ex-personal banker charged over allegedly cheating his customer of $220k

SINGAPORE - A former personal banker was charged on Friday after he allegedly cheated one of his customers of $220,000 with fictitious financial products.

On seven occasions between Dec 1 and 23, 2022, Loh Sheng Yang, 29, who has lost his job, allegedly duped the man into believing that he was making fixed deposit placements with United Overseas Bank (UOB).

The alleged victim is said to have been deceived into transferring the funds via seven transactions to four separate UOB bank accounts.

In an earlier statement, the police said that they were alerted to the case on Dec 27, 2022.

A spokesman for the police said: “The (accused) had purportedly induced the victim to make these transfers under the pretext that it would be used for placements in the bank’s fixed deposits or investment in financial products which promised good returns.”

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Loh.

Loh is in remand at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Feb 17.

For cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.