Lab exec cheated NUS to help repay loans granted by friends at exorbitant interest rates

SINGAPORE - To fund his wedding, credit card bills and renovation works for his future in-laws, a laboratory executive at National University of Singapore (NUS) borrowed money from his friends at exorbitant interest rates.

When Liaw Jinle, 34, was unable to keep up with repayments, one of the friends he borrowed from, Sandy Tan Wei Jie, 33, told Liaw that he would stop demanding repayment if Liaw helped Tan's companies get contracts from NUS.

These were for the supply of goods and services to the university.

From March to December 2019, Tan's companies were awarded 31 jobs from NUS, valued at $136,772.52.

Both men were found guilty of cheating and corruption on Thursday (March 31).

Liaw, who is no longer employed by NUS, was in tears as he was sentenced to 20 months and two weeks' imprisonment for two charges each of cheating and corruption.

He began serving his sentence on Thursday.

Tan, who was convicted of one count of cheating and corruption, had his sentencing adjourned to allow him time to make restitution to NUS.

Liaw was also convicted of helping Gan Yee Aun, 35, another friend he borrowed money from, cheat NUS of more than $150,400.

Gan's case is still before the courts.

The court heard that in 2016, Liaw borrowed money from Gan. The loans included a 20 per cent "administrative fee", an interest rate of 20 per cent, and late payment fees of $100 a day.

One of the loans was for $10,000, which Liaw used to pay off his credit card bills.

To pay off his loan to Gan, Liaw also borrowed $3,000 from Tan some time in 2017, with a 25 per cent administrative fee, an interest rate of 20 per cent, and late payment fees of $200 a day should the loan not be repaid in three months.

In 2017, Liaw told Gan about his role at NUS's Centre for Advanced 2D Materials and shared his idea of setting up a company to direct jobs from NUS to the company, to earn the profit from these jobs.

He said he could not register the company under his name as he was an employee of NUS.