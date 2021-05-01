Ex-NLB dept manager jailed for graft

A former manager of a National Library Board (NLB) department was sentenced on Thursday to four years and four months' jail for corruption involving nearly $600,000.

The court heard that the amount of bribes is one of the largest linked to the public sector.

Ivan Koh Siong Wee, 51, who worked in the department set up to spearhead the NLB's move into e-books and other digital resources, was also ordered to pay a penalty of $229,000.

His friend, company director Low Pok Woen, 52, who had given the bribes in exchange for advancing his business interests with the NLB, was sentenced to four years' jail.

The two Singaporeans, who committed the offences between 2005 and 2009, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of corruption involving nearly $500,000.

Another 36 other similar charges for the remaining amount were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Besides working as a manager at NLB's Digital Resource Services Department, Koh also headed a company known as Speedcuts, which provided haircut services, the court heard.

Low was one of its employees between 2001 and 2005.

The court heard that some time around 2004 or 2005, there was a strategic move within the NLB towards digitalisation. Its Digital Resource Services Department was formed.

Koh shared news about the NLB's move with Low. He also said that "to earn a living", Low could explore a business opportunity in providing digital content to the board.

In November 2005, Low incorporated a firm known as Database Resource Services to provide such assistance to the NLB.

He later set up two more companies, JCD Crossmedia and W3.XS.

At the time of the offences, Low was a director and shareholder of all three firms.

Koh was appointed as a manager of the NLB's Digital Resource Services Department in 2005, making him the second in command there.

In November that year, he started asking Low for money for various personal purposes.

The latter then set aside about 30 per cent of all the profits earned from his three companies' subscription contracts with the NLB to be given as bribes to Koh.

In return, Koh helped advance Low's business interests with the board.

The court heard that Koh has since returned to Low cash totalling more than $352,000.

The two men were each offered bail of $80,000 on Thursday and they were ordered to surrender at the State Courts on May 14 to begin their jail terms.