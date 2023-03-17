Ex-Muis officer who allegedly committed cheating now accused of misappropriating more than $68k

SINGAPORE - A former Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) employee, who allegedly cheated Temasek Foundation International of nearly $785,000, was charged on Friday with criminal breach of trust involving $68,629.

It was not mentioned in court if the $68,629 was part of the larger amount.

Razak Mohamed Lazim, 56, is now a director and shareholder at Irsyad Trust Limited (ITL) which states on its website: “We are a one-stop provider to assist partners in establishing 21st-century schools.”

On or around Feb 7, 2020, Razak, who used to be a senior director for madrasahs at Muis, allegedly misappropriated the $68,629 which printing firm Key-Orient Lamitec had transferred to ITL.

According to court documents, the cash was meant for a payment to Islamic religious school Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah in Braddell Road as royalty fees.

On Friday, a police prosecutor told the court that investigations into the case have not completed, and it is not known for now if more charges will be tendered in the future.

Razak is represented by lawyer Andre Jumabhoy and his bail has been set at $30,000. The case has been adjourned to April 21.

In a statement in February 2023, a spokesman for Muis said: “Muis takes such issues very seriously and continually takes steps to strengthen governance in our religious institutions... Muis is unable to comment further as the matter is now before the courts.”

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, Razak can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

He now faces eight charges in all after he was handed two cheating charges and five charges under the Computer Misuse Act in February 2023.

Razak allegedly cheated non-profit philanthropic organisation Temasek Foundation International on or around Feb 12, 2018.

He is said to be linked to an ITL grant proposal involving Islamic schools in Indonesia which was submitted to the foundation.