Ex-manager of PA residents’ network jailed for sexual abuse of intellectually disabled teen

SINGAPORE - A former manager of a residents‘ network under the People’s Association (PA) who sexually abused a 15-year-old intellectually disabled girl after getting to know her family through his position was sentenced to 18 years’ jail on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old had pleaded guilty in September to three charges of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor, committed on three occasions between Dec 5 and Dec 20, 2021.

He had taken the teen for outings and got her to put up posters in the neighbourhood. Following these innocuous activities, he took her to his office, where he violated her and took photographs of her in the nude.

The victim was a student at a specialised school, and has an IQ of 66. An average child’s IQ is 100.

The sentence includes a one-year jail term in lieu of caning. The man cannot be caned as he is over the age of 50. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Another 15 charges, including three for producing child abuse material and two for obstructing the course of justice, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In sentencing, High Court judge Mavis Chionh said the man had specifically targeted the victim knowing that she was vulnerable by virtue of her intellectual disability, as he had noticed that she was a slower learner than her younger sister.

She said there was evidence of premeditation as the man took steps to obstruct the view of the surveillance camera in his office before carrying out sexual acts on the girl.

Justice Chionh added that the man’s position gave him an excuse to ask the victim’s grandaunt for permission to take the girl out.

After having gaining physical access to the victim, the man took steps to allay any concerns by sending her grandaunt photographs of the girl taking part in innocuous activities.

Justice Chionh said the man’s actions caused severe harm to the girl as well as her relationship with her family.

The girl experienced inability to sleep, continued bouts of crying, and suicide ideation, while also engaging in self-harm.

She also blamed herself for what had happened, and became scared of her grandaunt, who blamed the victim for being victimised.

A residents‘ network is a grassroots organisation under PA which is set up to, among other things, promote social cohesion among residents.

The man got to know the victim’s family, which was identified as a household in financial need, in 2015.