Ex-lawyer who was on the run for 15 years faces 2 more CBT charges

SINGAPORE - A former lawyer accused of misappropriating his clients’ monies, and had been on the run for 15 years, was handed two more criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges on Friday.

David Khong Siak Meng, 55, used to be a practising lawyer and the sole proprietor of David Khong & Associates. He was struck off the rolls in 2009.

According to his latest charges, he was a solicitor at the firm when he was entrusted with $28,000 belonging to an alleged victim.

Khong allegedly misappropriated about $11,300 from the amount between April 26 and May 5 in 2007.

He had also been entrusted with $33,400 belonging to two other people. Khong allegedly misappropriated some $14,500 from it between May 9 and 25 in 2007.

Court documents did not say how these three alleged victims were linked to him.

He was charged with a similar offence on Sept 24, 2022, and is accused of misappropriating $88,000 belonging to two other people between June 11 and 25 in 2007.

Khong’s case has been adjourned to Dec 15.

Police said in an earlier statement that shortly after Khong left Singapore in August 2007, allegations emerged that he had misappropriated $88,000 belonging to a client.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice were issued against him.

The $88,000 was a 4 per cent deposit paid by a seller for his client’s $2.2 million apartment in Kim Seng Walk.

When Khong received the cheque in June 2007, he placed it in the office account of David Khong & Associates.

He wound up his firm the following month and joined another one, Sim & Wong, as a director.

But he allegedly did not transfer the $88,000 into either the client’s account or Sim & Wong’s office account.