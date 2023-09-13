Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of ill-treating child might face more charges: Prosecutor

SINGAPORE – A former pre-school teacher at a Kinderland branch who allegedly ill-treated a child may be facing other similar charges, a police prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Lin Min, 33, who was previously remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, appeared in court on Wednesday.

She was offered bail of $15,000.

As part of her bail conditions she is not allowed to contact the victim or witnesses, and has to remain contactable by the investigating officer.

The police prosecutor said investigations are ongoing.

Lin’s lawyer Pang Khin Wee said he has not had a chance to speak to his client. He added that her family members were ready to furnish the bail.

On June 30, shortly before 4pm, the Singaporean educator allegedly poured water into a 23-month-old girl’s mouth at the pre-school after forcing her to lie down.

Lin was charged on Aug 30 with one count of an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Details about the victim and the exact location of the incident cannot be disclosed because of a gag order.

Early childhood education provider Kinderland has more than 10 branches islandwide, including in Hougang, Siglap and Woodlands.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) had earlier said that the educator involved was issued a warning under the Early Childhood Development Centres Regulations, and has been barred from working in the pre-school sector.

The agency acknowledged on Sept 4 that there was a lapse in its handling of the case, and said it was reviewing its systems and processes.

In a statement, it said it began investigations on Aug 11, a day after a whistle-blower provided the agency with video evidence.

ECDA said its officer had assessed that sufficient supervisory measures were put in place by the pre-school to mitigate the risk posed to the safety of the children while investigations were ongoing.

However, the officer failed to immediately remove the teacher from classroom duties, which is the established protocol for cases with clear evidence that a child’s safety is endangered.