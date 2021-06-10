Ex-HDB director accused of taking image of man's buttocks while in Safra locker room

SINGAPORE - A former director with the Housing Board was in court on Wednesday (June 9) for allegedly having intimate images of men taken in different places including a Safra locker room.

Leo Norman Chee Wei Kiong, 59, faces 14 charges for various offences including being a public nuisance.

According to court documents, the Singaporean was caught at the NTUC FairPrice supermarket located at Block 71 Kallang Bahru on Oct 28 last year while in possession of a video of an unknown man's bare genital region.

It also emerged that he had allegedly committed public nuisance on Feb 10, 2018 by taking an image of an unknown man's buttocks while in a Safra locker room.

It was not mentioned which Safra building the locker room was located in.

The Straits Times understands that Chee had voluntarily resigned from his position at HDB, where he was a housing finance director.

In a statement on Wednesday, HDB said it had been informed of the charges brought against its former employee, which it added are not related to his work.

"We are unable to comment further as the case is before the court," it added.

Chee's case has been adjourned to June 30.