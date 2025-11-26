Ex-employee charged after allegedly cheating People’s Association of over $10k in false claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soh Gim Loon, 40, said he intends to plead guilty to his offences and is expected to do so on Jan 6, 2026.

SINGAPORE – A former People’s Association (PA) employee was handed cheating charges on Nov 25 after allegedly making over $10,000 in false claims for events that did not take place.

In response to queries, a PA spokesman said on Nov 26 that the association has dismissed Soh from service following an internal disciplinary investigation and his admission of misconduct.

“As the matter is currently before the courts, PA is unable to comment further,” added the spokesman.

According to charge sheets, on July 9, 2023, Soh allegedly cheated PA by submitting a claim of $5,950 for expenses purportedly incurred for a dragonboat interest group activity, despite knowing that the activity did not take place.

That same day, Soh also allegedly submitted a claim of $2,850 to PA purportedly incurred for a National Day event, even though the actual expenses incurred for the event were lower.

Soh is also accused of cheating PA on July 12, 2023, by submitting a claim of $5,000 for expenses purportedly incurred for a durian party event despite it not taking place.

On Dec 15, 2023, Soh allegedly submitted to PA a $950 claim for expenses for a Christmas event, when he knew the actual expenses incurred were lower.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and is liable to a fine.