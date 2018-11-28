Ex-director of NTU subsidiary charged with cheating

SINGAPORE - The former director of an innovation and enterprise company under Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was taken to court on Wednesday (Nov 28) after he allegedly cheated organisations including his then- employer of $225,000.

Cheng Choong Hung, 55, who was from NTUitive, was charged with 22 counts of cheating.

He is also accused of 96 counts of dealing with the benefits of his alleged criminal activities and two charges of abetment to knowingly give false quotations with the intent to deceive NTUitive.

According to court documents, Cheng allegedly conspired with Louise Lai Pei Hsien, 42, to cheat NTU, NTUitive and a firm known as TechBiz Xccelerator of a total of $161,000.

Lai, who is a former director of IT firm I-KnowHow, was charged on Wednesday with 15 counts of cheating.

Besides Cheng, she allegedly conspired with a second man identified as Mr Wong Chee Leong to cheat NTU of another $30,000.

Cheng is now out on bail of $50,000 while Lai's bail was set at $20,000.

They will be back in court on Jan 3.