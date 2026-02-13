Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A station inspector with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was in a hotel when he allegedly outraged the modesty of a 25-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Mohamad Joppri Harpawi was in a hotel near Geylang Road when he allegedly kissed the woman’s lips at around 5.30am on March 17, 2024.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Joppri, 43, who resigned from the force in February 2025, was charged with one count of molestation on Feb 11, 2026 .

In a statement to The Straits Times on Feb 12 , the police said that they started their investigation against him when they found out about the alleged offence, and he was immediately removed from front-line duties.

A police spokesperson added: “(Our) officers... are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court... We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

His case will be mentioned again in court on March 4.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.