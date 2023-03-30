Karl Liew, son of Changi Airport Group’s ex-chairman, admits lying to judge in Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE - Karl Liew, the son of Changi Airport Group’s former chairman Liew Mun Leong, admitted to lying to a district judge in the case involving his family’s former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, who was accused of stealing from his family.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge of giving false information to a public servant.

The prosecution asked for a fine of $5,000 and the case has been adjourned to April 14.

After a trial, Ms Parti, an Indonesian, then 45, was initially convicted in 2019 of stealing $34,000 worth of items from the Liews.

She was acquitted after the High Court overturned her conviction on appeal in 2020.

Ms Parti began working for the Liew family in 2007. She was asked in March 2016 to do chores at Karl Liew‘s home and clean his office at another location.

She was unhappy at being made to do extra work for him.

The Liew family terminated her employment in October 2016 and she was given two hours to pack her belongings into three boxes.

Ms Parti threatened to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower before returning to Indonesia.

She had asked Karl Liew to pay for the boxes to be shipped to her. The next day, the Liew family opened the boxes.

A police report was made claiming that some of the items she had packed in the boxes belonged to the Liew family.

Ms Parti was arrested when she returned to Singapore in December 2016 and was charged with four counts of theft in August 2017.

She claimed trial to the charges, was convicted and sentenced to two years and two months’ jail in 2019.