Ex-bus driver jailed for negligent act, causing multiple injuries to boy, 12

SINGAPORE - The driver of a bus that hit a 12-year-old boy, causing serious injuries that required intensive hospital care, was jailed for two weeks on Tuesday (May 7).

The Malaysian man was also banned from driving in Singapore for two years after his release.

The court heard that the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, suffered multiple fractures, a lacerated liver, a bruised bladder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Raman Sambasiwan, 63, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to the boy by performing a negligent act at the Woodlands Checkpoint bus arrival concourse on Oct 27 last year. The Straits Times understands that he stopped working as a bus driver after the accident.

The court heard that Raman drove from Johor Baru before stopping his bus at the concourse so that passengers could alight.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said: "The accused left the driver's seat to check the other passenger seats. (He) negligently failed to ensure that the bus would remain completely stationary before leaving his seat."

Raman's bus moved forward at around 9.30pm and hit the boy who was walking in front of it.

The child was sandwiched between Raman's vehicle and another bus, the court heard.

Other pedestrians alerted Raman and he reversed his bus.

An ambulance took the boy to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was later transferred to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

DPP Seah said the boy was in the children's intensive care unit from Oct 28 to Nov 5 last year and then confined to the high dependency ward until Nov 12 before being discharged three days later.

He suffered fractures to two ribs and his right collar bone. He also had injuries to internal organs, including his liver and bladder.

DPP Seah said the boy "also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder; he complained of insomnia, poor sleep and anxiety regarding the incident, and nightmares".

Causing grievous hurt to the boy by performing a negligent act could have meant jail for up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000 for Raman.