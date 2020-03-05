Ex-associate director gets jail over $200k in bribes

A former employee of Changi Airports International (CAI) used his position as associate director and forged documents to secure contracts for an IT vendor.

James Lim Liong Ghee, 45, also secured contracts for the same IT firm, First Tel Tech (FTT), when he was the IT manager of hedge fund firm Dymon Asia Capital (Dymon).

In return, he received bribes of more than $200,000.

Lim pleaded guilty yesterday to 17 corruption-related charges, and five forgery-related charges.

He was sentenced to 45 weeks' jail and ordered to pay the total amount of the bribes as a penalty. Another 92 charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that between 2015 and 2017, Lim received a total of $215,237 in bribes from Ng Soon Weng, who was director and shareholder of FTT.

Ng has also been charged with corruption-related and forgery-related offences.

In 2014, Lim, who was responsible for procurement work from Dymon then, agreed to procure Microsoft licences from FTT in return for a commission from Ng.

From January 2015 to May 2016, Lim received $88,967 from Ng, in return for awarding 20 procurement purchases to FTT.

The court also heard that both men continued their arrangement after Lim joined CAI as associate director in August 2016. His responsibilities in CAI included procurement of IT-related services and products for the company.

As part of CAI's processes, for purchases above $5,000 in value, Lim had to provide quotes from at least three different vendors.

To secure such purchases for FTT, Lim asked Ng to obtain false supporting quotes on other companies' letterheads.

He also created false e-mail chains and false quotes based off genuine quotes that were submitted previously.

Lim secured 78 purchases by CAI to FTT from November 2016 to September 2017, and received $126,270 from Ng.

Ng's case is pending.